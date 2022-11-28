Portugal vs. Uruguay picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Portugal will face Uruguay in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup. This match is scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 2 p.m. ET while airing on Fox. Portugal can solidify their place in the knockout stage with a win, while Uruguay will aim to help their position in the Group H standings.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Portugal v. Uruguay

Date: Monday, November 28

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Portugal: +100

Draw: +230

Uruguay: +320

Moneyline pick: Portugal +100

Portugal are the favorite, and that should be apparent in this match. It’s hard to believe that Uruguay will score enough to draw or beat Portugal. To that point, Uruguay have only scored two goals in their last four matches against World Cup opponents. That includes three friendlies and a 0-0 draw on Thursday against South Korea. Meanwhile, Portugal have more than enough firepower to find the back of the net. Cristiano Ronaldo and company hit their stride with three second half goals in the opening match against Ghana. Back them to get another win here and secure their spot in the knockout round.