Portugal vs. Uruguay picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Portugal will face Uruguay in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup. This match is scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 2 p.m. ET while airing on Fox. Portugal can solidify their place in the knockout stage with a win, while Uruguay will aim to help their position in the Group H standings.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Portugal v. Uruguay
Date: Monday, November 28
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Portugal: +100
Draw: +230
Uruguay: +320
Moneyline pick: Portugal +100
Portugal are the favorite, and that should be apparent in this match. It’s hard to believe that Uruguay will score enough to draw or beat Portugal. To that point, Uruguay have only scored two goals in their last four matches against World Cup opponents. That includes three friendlies and a 0-0 draw on Thursday against South Korea. Meanwhile, Portugal have more than enough firepower to find the back of the net. Cristiano Ronaldo and company hit their stride with three second half goals in the opening match against Ghana. Back them to get another win here and secure their spot in the knockout round.