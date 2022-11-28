Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, November 29

Matchday 3 of the group stage gets underway on Tuesday as Groups A and B will wrap up their group slate and we’ll find out who will advance to the knockout rounds, and who will be packing their bags for the trip home. For the third and final matchday, each group’s two matches will be played at the same time, with one group kicking off at 10 a.m. ET and the other group of the day playing at 2 p.m. ET.

Qatar, who were the first team to be eliminated from knockout contention, will finish their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands while Ecuador and Senegal will battle with the second place spot on the line in Group A. The winner of Ecuador and Senegal will advance to the knockouts, while a draw between the two would see Ecuador advance and Senegal go home, unless the Netherlands happen to suffer a multi-goal loss to Qatar.

Group B will play in the 2 p.m. slot, with the USA needing a win against Iran to advance. Any other result for the Americans will see them go home while Iran will head to the round of 16. Wales and England will also face off, with Wales needing a win combined with a USA-Iran draw if they want a chance to move on to the round of 16.

Here’s a look at the full schedule on the final day for Groups A and B, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Tuesday, November 29

Ecuador vs. Senegal

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

Odds: Ecuador +145, Draw +220, Senegal +215

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

Odds: Netherlands -425, Draw +550, Qatar +1300

Iran vs. USA

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Odds: Iran +310, Draw +240, USA -105

Wales vs. England

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Odds: Wales +700, Draw +330, England -220