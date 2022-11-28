Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 29

Tuesday’s World Cup slate will see the final matches for Groups A and B as we enter the third matchday of the group stage. With so much up in the air in both groups, teams like USA, Iran, Ecuador, and Senegal will be fighting for a chance at advancing out of the group, while others like Netherlands and England just need a positive result to secure their spot in the round of 16.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. ET with both of Group A’s matches at the same time, as Netherlands takes on Qatar and Ecuador will face off against Senegal. Group B will play at 2 p.m. ET as USA plays Iran and Wales will take on England.

Ahead of Tuesday’s action, let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cody Gakpo anytime goalscorer vs. Qatar (-120)

Netherlands need a win or a draw over Qatar to secure their place in the knockouts, but a win will guarantee a first-place finish. With the host country already eliminated and nothing left to play for but pride, expect the Dutch side to handle them comfortably and knock more than one goal in the back of the net. 23-year-old Cody Gakpo has been the standout for the Netherlands so far, acting as the difference maker as he’s notched one goal in each of their two matches. Don’t be surprised to find the PSV Eindhoven winger on the score sheet again against a Qatar defense that’s proven to be full of holes, allowing five goals through two games.

Christian Pulisic to score or assist vs. Iran (-105)

The Americans need a win to advance to the round of 16, so you can bet they’ll be pushing hard at goal until they find the game winner, however many that takes. Pulisic had a fantastic showing in the scoreless draw against England, logging four total shots and hitting the post as the Americans outshot their English counterparts 10-8. Expect Pulisic to be heavily involved in chance creation against the Iranian side, and at -105 he comes in at a decent value for a must-win game.

Gareth Bale to have 2 or more shots on target vs. England (+330)

If you’re looking for a bit more of a longshot prop, look no further than Wales vs. England as the Welsh side absolutely needs a win to even have a chance at advancing. Gareth Bale has been the only player on his side who has seen much action at goal, scoring Wales’ only goal in the tournament thus far, logging two shots through his first two games. With everything to play for, expect Wales to attack the goal as much as possible. Even though they’re expected to lose, it’s not too far-fetched to think Bale will get at least two shots on goal as they’ll look to throw the kitchen sink at England’s backline for 90+ minutes.