How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on November 28

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

We’re 48 hours removed from Survivor Series WarGames and we’re going to get the immediate fallout to the event on tonight’s show. The two WarGames matches lived up to the hype and we have a new United States Champion.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The Women’s WarGames match opened Survivor Series on Saturday and we saw the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch defeat Damage Control, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. Lynch, who returned from a three-month hiatus, when stacking Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai onto a table and hitting a leg drop off the top of the cage. With WarGames now in the past, we’ll see where all parties move forward.

Austin Theory is now a two-time United States Champion as he defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match at Survivor Series. We’ve seen a more serious side of Theory in recent weeks as he’s gotten more intense since losing his Money in the Bank briefcase. We’ll see the direction for all three competitors as we head into the final month of the year.

Also at Survivor Series, A.J. Styles defeated Finn Balor in a battle of former Bullet Club leaders. It certainly won’t be long before the Judgement Day tries to get revenge and we’ll most likely get another match featuring these combatants.