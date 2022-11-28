Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into November 28 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, tonight as the company dives into the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames in this past Saturday.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What’s next for the women’s WarGames participants?

The Women’s WarGames match opened Survivor Series on Saturday and we saw the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch defeat Damage Control, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. Lynch, who returned from a three-month hiatus, when stacking Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai onto a table and hitting a leg drop off the top of the cage. With WarGames now in the past, that begs the question of what’s next for these participants.

There’s been speculation over a potential feud between Lynch and Bayley happening and that could be something that carries us into the Royal Rumble in two months. Meanwhile, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needs a new opponent and Rhea Ripley is technically still owed a title match from this past summer. We’ll see what happens.

What’s next for Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley?

Austin Theory is now a two-time United States Champion as he defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match at Survivor Series. We’ve seen a more serious side of Theory in recent weeks as he’s gotten more intense since losing his Money in the Bank briefcase.

So what will be the direction for these three opponents. Lashley still has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar to take care of and Rollins may want to set his sights on Roman Reigns again. As for Theory, he could potentially slight right back into his feud with Dolph Ziggler. Tonight could potentially give us an idea of where these three are going.

What’s next for the Judgement Day?

The Judgement Day came up short at Survivor Series with Ripley being on the losing team in WarGames and Finn Balor losing a one-on-one encounter with A.J. Styles. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the crew suffer a setback and they’ll most likely get their heat back tonight.

It wouldn’t bee a surprise to see Ripley go one-on-one with Mia Yim while the men will most likely have another tag match against the O.C. There’s also the looming specter of Edge returning, who hasn’t been seen since Ripley attacked his wife Beth Phoenix at Extreme Rules. We’ll see where they go with this group.