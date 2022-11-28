Pick on the total for Omaha-Mississippi State on November 28

The Mississippi State Bulldogs is 6-0 in their first season under new coach Chris Jan’s and will look to continue their win streak at home against the Omaha Mavericks on Monday.

Omaha Mavericks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (-24.5, 129.5)

Mississippi State has gotten their wins via great defense, averaging just 67.5 points per game, but Omaha’s defense should allow the Bulldogs to improve their offensive numbers.

Omaha ranks 294th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and are 300th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

The Bulldogs also do a good job of getting second chances, rebounding 40% of their missed shots, a mark that ranks fourth among Division I teams.

Monday’s game should involve offense being turned into defense as well with Omaha ranking 279th in the country in percentage of possessions on offense that end in a turnover while Mississippi State is second in the country in steals forced on a per possession basis.

Omaha has allowed over 70 points in 13 of their last 14 non-conference games dating back to last season and will be in another high scoring affair on Monday.

The Play: Omaha vs. Mississippi State Over 129.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.