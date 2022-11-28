Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Monday, November 28

We’ve got 10 games on Monday’s NBA slate, which makes for a loaded injury report. Here’s a rundown for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 28
Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Clint Capela (dental pain) - questionable
Capela has missed two games with this issue. John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu would be in line for minutes if Capela sits this one out.
Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT
Embiid remains out, so Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell will be the primary centers for Philadelphia in this contest.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards
Jaden McDaniels (illness) - TBD
McDaniels missed Sunday’s game with an illness, so he could also be out Monday. Kyle Anderson would see heavy minutes if McDaniels sits again.
Rui Hachimura (ankle) - TBD
Kyle Kuzma (back) - TBD
Both these players sat Sunday. We’ll see what their status is before looking at the fantasy/DFS impact.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT, considered week-to-week
With Ball and Hayward out, look for Terry Rozier and Jalen McDaniels to be heavily involved in the rotation with Kelly Oubre Jr. also getting good run.
Jayson Tatum (ankle) - TBD
Tatum missed Sunday’s game, so we’ll see if he’s good to suit up for the second night of a back-to-back set. If he’s out, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon would be the fantasy/DFS beneficiaries.
Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
Markelle Fultz (toe) - OUT
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - TBD
Jalen Suggs (ankle) - TBD
We’ll see how the Magic play this one on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Seth Curry (injury management) - uncertain
If Curry doesn’t play, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale would get heavy minutes on the perimeter. Cam Thomas would get some run in the backcourt as well.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
Jarrett Allen (back) - TBD
Caris LeVert (ankle) - TBD
Kevin Love (thumb) - TBD
All three guys sat Sunday’s game, so we’ll see how the Cavaliers approach the second night of the back-to-back set.
Scottie Barnes (knee) - questionable
Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT
Pascal Siakam (groin) - questionable
Siakam is potentially set to return, and Barnes could also come back. Both practiced Sunday, so it looks promising. Christian Koloko would see a reduction in minutes if one or both play Monday.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
CJ McCollum (protocols) - OUT
Brandon Ingram (toe) - doubtful
With McCollum out and Ingram unlikely to play, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy seem like the natural replacements in the rotation. Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas likely get more shots overall, but Murphy is a nice filler play with upside due to his shooting ability.
Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable
Bones Hyland (illness) - questionable
Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will respectively see more usage if Porter Jr. and Hyland are out.
Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
Alex Caruso (ankle) - questionable
Caruso’s availability won’t really impact shots much, but the Bulls are worse defensively if he’s out. His status might have implications for the total in this game.
Lauri Markkanen (knee) - questionable
This is a revenge game for Markannen, who has been awesome to start this season with Utah. We’ll see if he can suit up against the organization that traded for him on draft night.
Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
Chris Paul (heel) - OUT
Paul is out again, which means Cam Payne likely gets the start. Devin Booker’s assist prop is worth hitting here while Payne is a nice value play in DFS lineups.
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis (calf) - questionable
LeBron James (groin) - probable
James played both games of the back-to-back, so he’s good to go. Davis is expected to play but picked up a calf injury Friday against the Spurs. He’s been a force for the Lakers of late and would be a huge loss if he is sidelined again.