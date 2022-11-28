Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Monday, November 28

We’ve got 10 games on Monday’s NBA slate, which makes for a loaded injury report. Here’s a rundown for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 28

Clint Capela (dental pain) - questionable

Capela has missed two games with this issue. John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu would be in line for minutes if Capela sits this one out.

Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT

Embiid remains out, so Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell will be the primary centers for Philadelphia in this contest.

Jaden McDaniels (illness) - TBD

McDaniels missed Sunday’s game with an illness, so he could also be out Monday. Kyle Anderson would see heavy minutes if McDaniels sits again.

Rui Hachimura (ankle) - TBD

Kyle Kuzma (back) - TBD

Both these players sat Sunday. We’ll see what their status is before looking at the fantasy/DFS impact.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT, considered week-to-week

With Ball and Hayward out, look for Terry Rozier and Jalen McDaniels to be heavily involved in the rotation with Kelly Oubre Jr. also getting good run.

Jayson Tatum (ankle) - TBD

Tatum missed Sunday’s game, so we’ll see if he’s good to suit up for the second night of a back-to-back set. If he’s out, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon would be the fantasy/DFS beneficiaries.

Markelle Fultz (toe) - OUT

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - TBD

Jalen Suggs (ankle) - TBD

We’ll see how the Magic play this one on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Seth Curry (injury management) - uncertain

If Curry doesn’t play, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale would get heavy minutes on the perimeter. Cam Thomas would get some run in the backcourt as well.

Jarrett Allen (back) - TBD

Caris LeVert (ankle) - TBD

Kevin Love (thumb) - TBD

All three guys sat Sunday’s game, so we’ll see how the Cavaliers approach the second night of the back-to-back set.

Scottie Barnes (knee) - questionable

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT

Pascal Siakam (groin) - questionable

Siakam is potentially set to return, and Barnes could also come back. Both practiced Sunday, so it looks promising. Christian Koloko would see a reduction in minutes if one or both play Monday.

CJ McCollum (protocols) - OUT

Brandon Ingram (toe) - doubtful

With McCollum out and Ingram unlikely to play, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy seem like the natural replacements in the rotation. Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas likely get more shots overall, but Murphy is a nice filler play with upside due to his shooting ability.

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable

Bones Hyland (illness) - questionable

Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will respectively see more usage if Porter Jr. and Hyland are out.

Alex Caruso (ankle) - questionable

Caruso’s availability won’t really impact shots much, but the Bulls are worse defensively if he’s out. His status might have implications for the total in this game.

Lauri Markkanen (knee) - questionable

This is a revenge game for Markannen, who has been awesome to start this season with Utah. We’ll see if he can suit up against the organization that traded for him on draft night.

Chris Paul (heel) - OUT

Paul is out again, which means Cam Payne likely gets the start. Devin Booker’s assist prop is worth hitting here while Payne is a nice value play in DFS lineups.

Anthony Davis (calf) - questionable

LeBron James (groin) - probable

James played both games of the back-to-back, so he’s good to go. Davis is expected to play but picked up a calf injury Friday against the Spurs. He’s been a force for the Lakers of late and would be a huge loss if he is sidelined again.