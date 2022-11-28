Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 12

The top of the odds board for the 2022 MVP awards has tightened up after a busy Thanksgiving. The league heads into December with Patrick Mahomes the favorite to win the award, but Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa hanging close behind.

DraftKings Sportsbook has updated MVP odds and Mahomes remains the favorite, with his odds improving from -150 to -160 after the Chiefs 26-10 win over the Rams. Mahomes threw for 320 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 36 rushing yards. As long as Kansas City continues winning, he’ll likely remain the favorite.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts made the most notable move this week, improving his odds from +550 to +350. The Eagles held off the Packers on Sunday Night Football and Hurts dominated in the effort. He threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns and also added another 157 yards on the ground.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had a solid day against the Texans, throwing for 299 yards and a touchdown in the 30-15 win. He didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter in the rout, so he was unable to pad histotals.

Week 13 is a big one for the MVP race. The Chiefs travel to face the Bengals, the Eagles host the Titans, and the Dolphins travel to face the 49ers. The race could be thrown for a loop depending on the results. And the Chiefs win and the Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Mahomes could effectively end the debate.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 12.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 13