Ghana re-take lead with Mohammed Kudus goal vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup

68th minute update: This match has turned into a wild one. South Korea stormed back with a pair of goals in three minutes to tie the match at the 61st minute. Ghana has responded in the 68th minute as Mohammed Kudus booted home a shot to give the Black Stars a 3-2 lead.

KUDUS PUTS GHANA ON TOP pic.twitter.com/PAtyNhSXvE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

24th minute update: Ghana are rolling now. Mohammed Kudus put in a header in the 34th minute to give the Black Stars a 2-0 lead on South Korea.

TWO FOR GHANA



The pass by Jordan Ayew to set up the goal was a beauty pic.twitter.com/erlUHayiBg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Ghana have taken a 1-0 lead on South Korea in group stage play at the 2022 World Cup after Mohammed Salisu booted in a close shot off a free kick set piece in the 24th minute. The goal was reviewed due to a question of a hand touching the ball, but it was allowed to stand.

GHANA GOAL



Salisu puts the Black Stars on top pic.twitter.com/69EeHWyE3W — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Ghana lost to Portugal in their World Cup opener while South Korea played Uruguay to a scoreless draw. The winner of this match moves into second place in Group H, pending the outcome of Portgual-Uruguay later in the match.

Ghana did not qualify for the World Cup four years ago, but reached the quarterfinals in 2010. South Korea appeared in the group stage the past two World Cups, and finished in fourth place in 2002.