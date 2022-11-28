 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

South Korea score two goals to tie score with Ghana at World Cup

The Taegeuk Warriors have stormed back against the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

By David Fucillo
Guesung Cho of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

South Korea have stormed back from a 2-0 deficit against Ghana to tie the match with a pair of goals across three minutes in the second half. Cho Gue-Sung knocked home two headers from the center of the box, one at the 58th minute and one at the 61st minute.

South Korea have led in possession percentage and shots, but have struggled to put anything home, going scoreless through the first six halves of play. However, Cho Gue-Sung is the top scorer in the K League for a reason and has stepped up for his squad.

The Taegeuk Warriors entered the match with one point after playing Uruguay to a scoreless draw. If they can secure at least a draw and Portugal beats Uruguay, South Korea and Uruguay will play for a spot in the knockout stage on Friday.

