South Korea score two goals to tie score with Ghana at World Cup

South Korea have stormed back from a 2-0 deficit against Ghana to tie the match with a pair of goals across three minutes in the second half. Cho Gue-Sung knocked home two headers from the center of the box, one at the 58th minute and one at the 61st minute.
South Korea have led in possession percentage and shots, but have struggled to put anything home, going scoreless through the first six halves of play. However, Cho Gue-Sung is the top scorer in the K League for a reason and has stepped up for his squad.
The Taegeuk Warriors entered the match with one point after playing Uruguay to a scoreless draw. If they can secure at least a draw and Portugal beats Uruguay, South Korea and Uruguay will play for a spot in the knockout stage on Friday.