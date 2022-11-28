DraftKings Reignmakers Week 12 Contest Recap

The Week 12 DraftKings Reignmakers slate was headlined by the first-ever Millionaire Maker contest. The contest required five Flannel cards obtainable from Holiday packs or on the secondary market. There were 3,623 contest entries and a five-way tie for first place, but the eventual winner earned the top prize by holding a significant edge in cumulative serial numbers.

On the main slate, it was Josh Jacobs who carried teams to victory, as the Raiders running back had almost 20 more DKFP than the next-highest player. At quarterback, the winners utilized a combination of Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes. The top three scoring wide receivers were Chris Godwin, Zay Jones and Tee Higgins.

It was a somewhat disappointing week for the Reignmakers SuperStars. Since Justin Jefferson, Saquon Barkley and Josh Allen were all on the Thanksgiving slate, it left Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb and Patrick Mahomes as the top-scoring Sunday SuperStars with 25, 23.2 and 22.4 DKFP, respectively. All of Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill, Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Christian McCaffrey finished with less than 20 DKFP.

Week 12 also held contests in the DraftKingdom and SlyCroc leagues. These CORE contests required a Troll or SlyCroc NFT, both of which can be purchased from the DraftKings Marketplace. The winner of the Troll contest earned $300, while the winner of the SlyCroc contest won $3,000 and SupDuck #7891.

Here is a look at the winning teams in Week 12:

Thanksgiving Millionaire Maker Lineup

The winner of the Reignmakers Millionaire Maker contest was shalhoub23, who won a five-way tie with a cumulative serial number of 213. This number was significantly smaller than the cumulative serial of second place at 1,520. Although this contest required five Flannel cards of any rarity, this user’s decision to include four RARE cards ultimately lowered the cumulative serial number.

Utilizing higher rarity cards proved to be a winning strategy on a three-game slate where a duplicate winner seemed likely. If one user had opted to play Isaiah Mckenzie over Stefon Diggs, they could have had the perfect lineup construction and won the contest with a unique lineup.

CORE

The winner of the $50K CORE Fiat Frenzy was Ricky555, who had the highest score on the main slate with 161.84 DKFP. This team rostered Lawrence but did not pair him with another Jaguar. Had this team rostered Jones over Garrett Wilson and Higgins over Nick Chubb, it would have been the perfect lineup construction. Ricky555 earned $5,000 with the win.

DraftKingdom: Trolls

The winner of the DraftKingdom: Trolls contest was no_dice_6, who took home $300 for the win. Ekeler was the rostered SuperStar alongside Geno Smith, who was not paired with any Seahawks receivers. In this field of 926, entrants required a Troll PFP that can be purchased in the DraftKings Marketplace.

SlyCrocs League

gnt247 took home the SlyCrocs League crown this week, scoring 145.1 DKFP with a Burrow-Higgins stack. Entering this gated contest required ownership of a SlyCroc NFT and earned the top three finishers a SupDucks NFT. SupDucks hold a floor price of 0.165 ETH at the time of writing, according to the Lucky Trader overview.

RARE

The winner of the $80K Fiat Frenzy at the RARE tier was nlw5555, who scored 154.14 DKFP. The only difference between this team and the winner of the CORE tournament was a swap from Wilson to DeAndre Hopkins, which lowered the total by 7.7 DKFP. Like some of the other winners, nlw5555 opted not to pair Lawrence with another Jaguar.

ELITE

Jseel won a tightly contested $100,000 in the ELITE Fiat Frenzy this week, nudging out second place by just 0.4 DKFP. This team played Ekeler at SuperStar to go along with a non-stacked Kyler Murray. Ultimately, Jseel was buoyed into first with a monster Josh Jacobs performance, capped by a long, walk-off touchdown run.

LEGENDARY

The winner of the LEGENDARY contest was F0rsaken, who rostered a Mahomes-Travis Kelce stack. Although always a high-floor pairing, the Chiefs duo had a mediocre showing, largely due to the inability of the Rams to keep this game competitive. Holding these cards for next week seems optimal, as the Chiefs take on the Bengals in what should be a much more competitive contest.

REIGNMAKER

The winner of “The Alpha” in the REIGNMAKER tier was shipeland, who rostered the same exact team as the winner of the LEGENDARY contest. The two required REIGNMAKER cards on this team were Mahomes and Higgins. According to the Lucky Trader Portfolio Tool, shipeland won the Mahomes REIGNMAKER for $15,988 in an auction — roughly 64% of the prize for first place in this contest.

