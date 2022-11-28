 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vinicius Jr.’s goal gets overturned, Brazil-Switzerland still in 0-0 battle [VIDEO]

Either team qualifies for the knockout round with a win.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Vinícius Júnior of Brazil in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on November 28, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Brazil were in a tight battle with Switzerland for more than an hour but appeared to finally break the deadlock with Vinicius Jr.’s crafty finish from inside the box after a good build-up from the odds-on favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.

Now in the above video, you cannot actually see the offside call but Richarlison was in front of the play before Vinicius Jr.’s move. The referees have been a bit slow to make offside calls in general at this World Cup, and the VAR process continues to be a buzzkill for the viewing experience overall. However, it does look like the officials ultimately did come to the correct decision here.

Both teams can get to the knockout round with a win in this match. A draw would solidify both teams’ chances without actually putting either in the round of 16. Group G, like so many other groups, appears to be decided on the final matchday.

