Vinicius Jr.’s goal gets overturned, Brazil-Switzerland still in 0-0 battle [VIDEO]

Brazil were in a tight battle with Switzerland for more than an hour but appeared to finally break the deadlock with Vinicius Jr.’s crafty finish from inside the box after a good build-up from the odds-on favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.

After a VAR check, the goal does not stand for Brazil pic.twitter.com/Woriwm96c4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Now in the above video, you cannot actually see the offside call but Richarlison was in front of the play before Vinicius Jr.’s move. The referees have been a bit slow to make offside calls in general at this World Cup, and the VAR process continues to be a buzzkill for the viewing experience overall. However, it does look like the officials ultimately did come to the correct decision here.

Gol Vinicius di menit 64' dianulir VAR karena Richarlison terjebak offside..... saat build up serangan Brazil.



Skor masih Brazil 0-0 Swiss. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/GVWWGn2yay — Fakta Bola ⚽ (@FaktaSepakbola) November 28, 2022

Both teams can get to the knockout round with a win in this match. A draw would solidify both teams’ chances without actually putting either in the round of 16. Group G, like so many other groups, appears to be decided on the final matchday.