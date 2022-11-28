World Cup 2022 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group G

The 2022 World Cup has been one of the most competitive competitions in recent memory, with only two teams officially eliminated from contention and one team confirmed into the knockout stage through most of the second group matches. Group G appeared to be headed for pure chaos as well but Brazil have secured a spot in the knockout round thanks to a late winner Monday from Casemiro.

Group G

Qualified: Brazil

With Brazil already in, Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon are now battling for one spot. The Swiss need a win to guarantee a spot in the knockout round, while a draw puts them in a tiebreaker scenario with Cameroon assuming Cameroon beat Brazil. If Brazil win or draw, Switzerland are in with a draw. They would be eliminated with a loss.

Serbia need a win over Switzerland and a Cameroon loss or draw against Brazil to secure qualification. If Cameroon defeat Brazil and Serbia win, it will come down to tiebreakers. The same situation applies in reverse for Cameroon.

Here’s a more condensed look at potential paths in Group G.

Switzerland win: Qualify for knockout round

Switzerland draw: Qualify for knockout round if Brazil win or draw against Cameroon, tiebreakers in play if Cameroon beat Brazil

Switzerland loss: Eliminated from contention

Serbia win: Qualify for knockout round if Brazil win or draw against Cameroon, tiebreakers in play if Cameroon beat Brazil

Serbia draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Cameroon win: Qualify for knockout round if Switzerland win or draw against Serbia, tiebreakers in play if Serbia beat Switzerland

Cameroon draw or loss: Eliminated from contention