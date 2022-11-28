UNLV fires head coach Marcus Arroyo

A coaching change has been made it Sin City.

UNLV has fired head coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons with the program. Doug Samuels of Football Scoop first reported the news on Monday and it was confirmed by the school shortly afterwards. He finished his tenure with a poor 7-23 record, prompting a change to be made in Las Vegas.

Spending three seasons as an offensive coordinator at Oregon, Arroyo was hired by UNLV following the 2019 season and was tasked with injecting life into the program following the failed tenure of his predecessor Tony Sanchez. He was immediately put behind the eight-ball with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic his first spring and sputtered to an 0-6 mark during the 2020 season. Arroyo and the Runnin’ Rebels would make marginal improvements with a 2-10 record in 2021, but murmurs of him being on the hot seat already started to surface.

Starting fast at 4-1 this season, it appeared that the team was finally on an upward trajectory and would challenge for bowl eligibility. However, things fell apart for Arroyo as UNLV dropped six straight games to knock it out of bowl contention. The Rebels would end the season with a 27-22 victory over rival Nevada to end the year this past Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to save the head coach’s job.

UNLV is now on the market for a new head coach once again and will try to find a candidate that can deliver the program its first winning season in a decade. With a Las Vegas high school coaching kingpin in Sanchez not working out and a highly touted west coast assistant Arroyo not delivering, there’s a question of who could come in and get things turned around in Vegas.