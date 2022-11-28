Casemiro nets likely winner late for Brazil against Switzerland [VIDEO]

It looked like Brazil would have work to do in the final group stage match as they were headed for a 0-0 draw with Switzerland after an overturned goal. Midfielder Casemiro had other ideas and wanted to secure a spot in the knockout stage now. There was no doubt about this one.

BRAZIL BRILLIANCE



This was too nice by Casemiro pic.twitter.com/Ahz1eqlLAq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Winger Vinicius Jr. set up the initial move for Brazil and a great touch pass set the ball perfectly for Casemiro. It looked like the Manchester United midfielder had initially mishit the shot but it was perfectly placed in the far side of the net to give Brazil the 1-0 lead. In a match without Neymar, Brazil managed to get enough done offensively to finally put a goal in the back of the net. They can likely rest Neymar for the final group stage game if this lead holds, as it will put them into the knockout stage.