Deion Sanders confirms head coaching offer from Colorado

The speculation surrounding Colorado targeting Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders for its head coaching vacancy heated up over the weekend and “Coach Prime” himself has now acknowledged it.

Per Steven Gaither of HBCU Gameday, Sanders confirmed during a teleconference ahead of Saturday’s SWAC Championship Game that Colorado has made an offer to bring him to Boulder, CO. He also mentioned that other schools have made an offer, but didn’t want to go into details ahead of his Tigers’ league title game against Southern this weekend.

Carl Reed of Sports of 247 Sports originally reported last Monday that both Colorado and USF had reached out to the Jackson State head coach about taking over their respective programs. On Saturday, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman broke the news that CU had officially offered the NFL Hall of Famer to take over the floundering Pac-12 program.

Arriving to Jackson State in 2020, Sanders and his staff have drastically turned around the historic SWAC program while helping bring national attention to HBCU football as a whole. After going 4-3 in his first season, the Tigers exploded with an 11-2 record in the fall of 2021, claiming their first conference title since 2007 and earning a trip to the Celebration Bowl. That momentum carried over on the recruiting front as he did the previously unthinkable, flipping No. 1 ranked recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State to JSU.

With Prime’s son Shadeur operating the controls once again at quarterback, Jackson State went a perfect 11-0 throughout the regular season this year and will be a heavy favorite against Southern this Saturday. Many correctly suspected that Sanders would be a top candidate for FBS head coaching jobs, with some even linking him to Auburn.

It remains to be seen if Sanders will take up Colorado on their offer,