Report: Astros add former MVP Jose Abreu in free agency

The Houston Astros wasted no time improving their roster after winning the 2022 World Series, adding former MVP first baseman Jose Abreu in free agency according to multiple media reports. Abreu rose to stardom with the Chicago White Sox, where he spent all nine seasons of his career so far. He won the AL MVP in 2020 and has been an All-Star three times in his career.

Source confirms: Astros in agreement with José Abreu. First: @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2022

Abreu has been a fixture in Chicago’s lineup but has likely grown tired of ownership’s failed efforts to put a championship-caliber team around him. The White Sox were expected to be contenders last year before injuries, poor play and bad managerial tactics pushed them out of the playoff race earlier than expected. Tony La Russa will not be returning as the manager and it looks like a new era in Chicago will truly begin with Abreu’s departure.

The Astros will likely rotate Abreu as a first baseman and designated hitter depending on where they are playing. It’s a big get for Houston and further bolsters their championship roster.