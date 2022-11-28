Cristiano Ronaldo’s “goal” puts Portugal in front vs. Uruguay, Bruno Fernandes gets credit upon review [VIDEO]

Update: The scorers have in fact gone back and awarded this goal to Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo did a great job distracting the goalkeeper and kudos to him for attempting to take credit for the goal but that’s a tally for Fernandes. Ronaldo is back down to eight goals in World Cups.

After a scoreless first half, Portugal finally found a breakthrough against Uruguay courtesy of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who managed to get in the right spot to put home Bruno Fernandes’ cross and give his team a much-needed goal.

This is Ronaldo’s ninth goal in World Cup competitions, and he’s already made history by becoming the first men’s player to score in five different World Cups. It may look like Ronaldo didn’t actually get his head on this ball in, but for now he’s been credited with yet another goal.

Portugal can qualify for the knockout round with a win over Uruguay, so this was a key moment in the match. Of course, Portugal fans know what happened to this team against Ghana so no lead is truly safe here. A loss doesn’t end Uruguay’s hopes of advancing but it does put a slight dent in their chances.