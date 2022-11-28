 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup 2022 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group H

Here’s the knockout qualification scenarios in Group H at the 2022 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Uruguay v Korea Republic: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Jinsu Kim of South Korea and Facundo Pellistri of Uruguay battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Uruguay and Korea Republic at Education City Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Although the results over Thanksgiving weekend have set up some serious drama across most of the groups at the 2022 World Cup, Group H has only one spot in the knockout round up for grabs. Portugal secured qualification after a win over Uruguay Monday, leaving La Celeste in a battle with Ghana and South Korea for the final spot. Here’s a look at the knockout qualification scenarios for Group H.

Group H

Qualified: Portugal

Ghana got a massive win Monday morning over South Korea to create an easy path to the knockout stage in the final match. Ghana will get in with a win and can still get in with a draw if other results go their way.

Uruguay and South Korea have to win for sure, but will need other results even if that happens. The 0-0 draw between the two sides in the opener could prove costly, especially after losses in the second matches. South Korea’s superior goal differential could matter heading into the final contests.

Here’s a more condensed look at potential paths in Group H.

Ghana win: Qualify for knockout round
Ghana draw: Qualify for knockout round if Portugal win or draw against South Korea, tiebreakers in play if South Korea beat Portugal
Ghana loss: Eliminated from contention

Uruguay win: Qualify for knockout round if Portugal win or draw against South Korea, tiebreakers in play if South Korea beat Portugal
Uruguay draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

South Korea win: Tiebreakers in play Ghana draw against Uruguay or Uruguay beat Ghana
South Korea draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

