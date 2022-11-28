Melvin Gordon to sign with Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs will sign running back Melvin Gordon, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gordon had been released from the Chiefs division rivals, the Broncos, due in part to his fumbling issues. The Chiefs will now get to deal with those issues, but they also get a proven lead back who can pass protect and catch passes.

Fantasy football impact

Maybe the change of scenery and move to the Super Bowl favorite Chiefs will get Gordon back mentally, which in turn could help his fumbling issues. The Chiefs have found a good runner in Isiah Pacheco though, and it would be hard for Gordon to just take over Pacheco’s role unless he falters.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on I.R. at the moment, but receiving back Jerick McKinnon will also be a block for Gordon to see touches. He has the ability to start and play fantasy relevant snaps, but we may not see that moving forward.