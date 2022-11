World Cup 2022 knockout round qualification scenarios for every group

The 2022 World Cup has gone through two matches in every group and with one match left for everyone, things are as tight as they’ve ever been. Only three teams have booked a spot in the knockout round, and only two others have been eliminated. That means 27 teams are still in the mix for the remaining 13 spots. Here’s a look at the scenarios for each team still in contention, along with the teams that have qualified or been eliminated. This article will be updated as results come through during the week.

Group A

Qualified: None

Eliminated: Qatar

Netherlands win or draw: Qualify for knockout round

Netherlands loss: Qualify for knockout round if Ecuador win, tiebreakers in play if Ecuador-Senegal draw or Senegal win

Ecuador win or draw: Qualify for knockout round

Ecuador loss: Eliminated if Netherlands win or draw, tiebreakers in play if Netherlands lose

Senegal win: Qualify for knockout round

Senegal draw: Eliminated if Netherlands win or draw, tiebreakers in play if Netherlands lose

Senegal loss: Eliminated from knockout round

Group B

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None

England win or draw: Qualify for knockout round

England loss: Tiebreakers come into play with either Wales and potentially Iran

Iran win: Qualify for knockout round

Iran draw: Tiebreakers come into play if Wales beat England

Iran loss: Eliminated from contention

USA win: Qualify for knockout round

USA draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Wales win: Tiebreakers come into play with England and potentially Iran

Wales draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Group C

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None

Poland win or draw: Qualify for knockout stage

Poland loss: Tiebreakers in play depending on Saudi Arabia-Mexico result

Argentina win: Qualify for knockout stage

Argentina draw: Tiebreakers in play depending on Saudi Arabia-Mexico result

Argentina loss: Tiebreakers in play if Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia win: Qualify for knockout round

Saudi Arabia draw: Tiebreakers in play if Argentina defeat Poland or Argentina-Poland ends in a draw

Saudi Arabia loss: Tiebreakers in play if Poland defeat Argentina

Mexico win: Qualify for knockout round if Poland defeat Argentina, tiebreakers in play with Argentina if Argentina-Poland ends in draw, tiebreakers in play with Poland if Argentina beat Poland

Mexico draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Group D

Qualified: France

Eliminated: None

Australia win: Qualify for knockout round

Australia draw: Tiebreakers come into play if Tunisia beat France

Australia loss: Eliminated from contention

Denmark win: Tiebreakers come into play if Tunisia beat France

Denmark draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Tunisia win: Tiebreakers come into play if Denmark beat Australia

Tunisia draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Group E

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None

Spain win or draw: Qualify for knockout round

Spain loss: Tiebreakers in play if Costa Rica-Germany ends in a draw or Germany win, eliminated if Costa Rica win

Japan win: Qualify for the knockout round

Japan draw: Tiebreakers in play if Costa Rica-Germany ends in draw or Germany win, eliminated if Costa Rica win

Japan loss: Eliminated from contention

Costa Rica win: Qualify for knockout round

Costa Rica draw: Tiebreakers in play if Japan-Spain ends in draw, qualify if Spain win, eliminated if Japan win

Costa Rica loss: Eliminated from contention

Germany win: Tiebreakers in play if Japan-Spain draw or Japan win, qualify if Spain win

Germany draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Group F

Qualified: None

Eliminated: Canada

Morocco win or draw: Qualify for knockout stage

Morocco loss: Qualify for knockout stage if Croatia beat Belgium, tiebreakers come into play if Croatia-Belgium ends in draw or Belgium win

Croatia win or draw: Qualify for knockout stage

Croatia loss: Eliminated if Morocco win or draw, tiebreakers come into play if Morocco lose to Canada

Belgium win: Qualify for knockout stage

Belgium draw: Tiebreakers come into play if Morocco lose to Canada, eliminated if Morocco win or draw

Belgium loss: Eliminated from knockout stage

Group G

Qualified: Brazil

Eliminated: None

Switzerland win: Qualify for knockout round

Switzerland draw: Qualify for knockout round if Brazil win or draw against Cameroon, tiebreakers in play if Cameroon beat Brazil

Switzerland loss: Eliminated from contention

Serbia win: Qualify for knockout round if Brazil win or draw against Cameroon, tiebreakers in play if Cameroon beat Brazil

Serbia draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Cameroon win: Qualify for knockout round if Switzerland win or draw against Serbia, tiebreakers in play if Serbia beat Switzerland

Cameroon draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Group H

Qualified: Portugal

Eliminated: None

Ghana win: Qualify for knockout round

Ghana draw: Qualify for knockout round if Portugal win or draw against South Korea, tiebreakers in play if South Korea beat Portugal

Ghana loss: Eliminated from contention

Uruguay win: Qualify for knockout round if Portugal win or draw against South Korea, tiebreakers in play if South Korea beat Portugal

Uruguay draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

South Korea win: Tiebreakers in play Ghana draw against Uruguay or Uruguay beat Ghana

South Korea draw or loss: Eliminated from contention