 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 13 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 13 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 13 Injury List, Team Notes, RB Snaps

Week 13 RankingsPickups | Week 13 Game Lines | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 13Waiver Wire | Week 12 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

GET DIRECT LINK TO RAKE FREE PME DK CONTEST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 13 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Derrick Henry
  3. Josh Jacobs
  4. Nick Chubb
  5. Ken Walker
  6. Jonathan Taylor
  7. Joe Mixon
  8. Dalvin Cook
  9. Rhamondre Stevenson
  10. Saquon Barkley
  11. Najee Harris
  12. David Montgomery
  13. Tony Pollard
  14. Dameon Pierce
  15. Travis Etienne
  16. Aaron Jones
  17. Jamaal Williams
  18. Alvin Kamara
  19. Rachaad White
  20. Jeff Wilson
  21. Devin Singletary
  22. Brian Robinson
  23. Miles Sanders
  24. Isaiah Pacheco
  25. Christian McCaffrey
  26. Ezekiel Elliott
  27. Lavatius Murray
  28. Antonio Gibson
  29. BAM Knight
  30. Kareem Hunt
  31. Cordarrelle Patterson
  32. Gus Edwards
  33. AJ Dillon
  34. D’Andre Swift
  35. Leonard Fournette
  36. Tyler Allgeier
  37. Jordan Mason
  38. James Robinson
  39. Kyren Williams
  40. Kenyan Drake
  41. Dontrell Hilliard
  42. Samaje Perine
  43. Travis Homer
  44. Cam Akers
  45. JaMycal Hasty
  46. Caleb Huntley
  47. Mark Ingram
  48. James Cook
  49. Jerick McKinnon
  50. Kenneth Gainwell
  51. Ameer Abdullah
  52. TY Johnson
  53. Darrell Henderson
  54. Nyhiem Hines
  55. Matt Breida
  56. DeeJay Dallas
  57. Dare Ogunbowale
  58. Isaiah Spiller
  59. Justin Jackson
  60. Boston Scott
  61. Alexander Mattison
  62. Sony Michel
  63. Dwayne Washington
  64. Zach Moss
  65. Ronnie Rivers
  66. Josh Kelley
  67. Malcolm Brown
  68. Brandon Bolden

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation