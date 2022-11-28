NFL Week 13 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 13 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Austin Ekeler Derrick Henry Josh Jacobs Nick Chubb Ken Walker Jonathan Taylor Joe Mixon Dalvin Cook Rhamondre Stevenson Saquon Barkley Najee Harris David Montgomery Tony Pollard Dameon Pierce Travis Etienne Aaron Jones Jamaal Williams Alvin Kamara Rachaad White Jeff Wilson Devin Singletary Brian Robinson Miles Sanders Isaiah Pacheco Christian McCaffrey Ezekiel Elliott Lavatius Murray Antonio Gibson BAM Knight Kareem Hunt Cordarrelle Patterson Gus Edwards AJ Dillon D’Andre Swift Leonard Fournette Tyler Allgeier Jordan Mason James Robinson Kyren Williams Kenyan Drake Dontrell Hilliard Samaje Perine Travis Homer Cam Akers JaMycal Hasty Caleb Huntley Mark Ingram James Cook Jerick McKinnon Kenneth Gainwell Ameer Abdullah TY Johnson Darrell Henderson Nyhiem Hines Matt Breida DeeJay Dallas Dare Ogunbowale Isaiah Spiller Justin Jackson Boston Scott Alexander Mattison Sony Michel Dwayne Washington Zach Moss Ronnie Rivers Josh Kelley Malcolm Brown Brandon Bolden

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.