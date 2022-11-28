Ben Simmons goes to locker room Monday vs. Magic for undisclosed reason

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons went to the locker room Monday against the Orlando Magic for an undisclosed reason. Simmons didn’t appear to have an injury and didn’t have a designation coming into the game, so this is an odd move.

Nets lead the Magic 45-43 with 2:19 left in the first half. Ben Simmons is still in the locker room. Plan to get an update at halftime if one doesn't come before then. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) November 29, 2022

Since the game is close to halftime, there likely won’t be an update on Simmons until after the break. If he doesn’t come back out due to an injury, look for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to handle the ball even more than they already do. This could open up some shots for Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale as well.

Simmons has taken a lot of criticism for his lack of production with the Nets. He’s also taken some heat from those within the organization about his motivation and desire to compete, which has also been called into question by fans and certain sections of the media. Going to the locker room for no reason, and not providing an update, only adds to the speculation and criticism.