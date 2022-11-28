Karl-Anthony Towns OUT for rest of Monday’s game vs. Wizards with a calf injury

Update: It’s officially a calf injury for Towns and he will not return to Monday’s contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards after suffering a leg injury. Towns had to be helped off the floor by trainers, so there’s little optimism when it comes to his return to the contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns hurt his right leg and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room by Rudy Gobert and a T'Wolves assistant. He wasn't putting any weight on his leg. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 29, 2022

Here’s video of the injury, which was a non-contact one for Towns.

If Towns doesn’t return to this contest, and it seems like he won’t, he’ll finish with eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes of action. This is obviously a tough blow for the Timberwolves, who were hoping Towns and Rudy Gobert could co-exist and elevate this roster. If Towns is out for a while, Gobert takes over as the team’s lone big man. While he is a defensive force, he lacks Towns’ offensive skillset and could be a liability on that end of the floor against better competition.

The Timberwolves have struggled to build on last year’s playoff run so far and Towns going down as the season moves into December is not a good sign.