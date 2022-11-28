Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis injury

Tiger Woods will not be returning to competitive golf this weekend at the Hero World Challenge. The golfer announced on Monday that he has developed plantar fasciitis and will not be able to compete.

Woods made sure to note that he would still compete in The Match, which is scheduled to take place on December 10 and then at the PNC Championship the following week with his son Charlie. The Match will see Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth square off in the latest version of the the made-for-TV event.

Woods will be on hand as host of the event, but will not play in what would have been his fourth tournament of the year. He played in the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship this year, but has also said he will not play a regular schedule anymore following his 2021 car accident.

Woods was +3500 to win the Hero World Challenge at DraftKings Sportsbook prior to the announcement. Jon Rahm is the favorite to win the 20-golfer tournament with +500 odds.