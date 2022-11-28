NFL playoff picture: What does Colts-Steelers mean for AFC standings

The NFL is wrapping up Week 12 of the 2022 regular season with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. The squads are squaring off in Indianapolis with both squads looking to build some kind of positive momentum.

Colts playoff picture

The Colts are 4-6-1 and sit a little over 2.5 games back of the first place Titans in the AFC South. They’ve lost four of their last five games to drop out of the divisional race, but they’re not out of the playoff picture yet.

The Colts are currently in tenth place and will remain there whether they win or lose on Monday. However, a win would move them to just a little over two games back of the sixth and seventh place Bengals and Jets. They’ve got a lot of work to get back into this, but a loss to the Steelers would deal a tough blow to their playoff chances.

Steelers playoff picture

Pittsburgh is mathematically alive in the playoff race, but really is playing more for draft positioning while they try and figure out if Kenny Pickett is a long-term answer. The Steelers are 3-7 and sit 3.5 games back of the Ravens and Bengals for first place in the division. They’re currently in 14th place in the overall AFC standings.

If the Steelers win on Monday, they’ll remain in 14th place because the Browns have the head-to-head tiebreaker edge. If the Steelers lost, they would drop behind the Broncos into 15th place in the conference.