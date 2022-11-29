Top QB pickups from the Week 13 waiver wire

As we head into Week 13 of the NFL season, Kyler Murray fantasy managers are likely looking elsewhere as the Cardinals begin their bye week. If you’re looking for a streamer to replace Murray or for a more permanent replacement on your roster for Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, here are some of our favorite QB options to pick up from the waiver wire in Week 13.

Week 13 byes: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Mike White, New York Jets (2.5% ESPN)

Next up — MIN, BUF, DET

Mike White has replaced the Jets’ starter for the second year in a row and started this season with a bang, grabbing a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. White was 22-for-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. If you’re looking for a total change of pace, White could be a good option to grab right now, and could also be a good streaming option if you have Kyler Murray as your starter.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (62.6% ESPN)

Next up — LAC, LAR, NE

Despite the Raiders’ struggles this season, Carr has gained 17 or more fantasy points in his last four games — a statistic to which Tom Brady and Justin Herbert cannot lay claim in the same time period. Carr faces some manageable defenses in the Chargers and Rams in the coming weeks and has led the Raiders to back-to-back overtime wins in the past two weeks.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (29.2% ESPN)

Next up — JAC, MIN, NYJ

Goff has the bad luck of a defense that can’t back him up, but he’s still been putting up good numbers in recent weeks. He has passed for five touchdowns and one interception in his last five games and added 17.6 fantasy points in the Lions’ loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving. He could be a good streaming option against the Jaguars’ defense this week.