Top-5 Week 13 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

We’ve reached Week 13 of the NFL season and you’re likely jockeying for position in your league’s fantasy football playoff picture. If you’re dealing with injuries or bye weeks, here are our top-five adds to consider as you head over to the waiver wire and make your Week 13 claims, all of whom are available in more than half of ESPN leagues.

Zay Jones: WR, Jaguars (31.4% ESPN)

Next up — @DET, @TEN, vs. DAL

Jones’ star is very much pointing in the right direction after his Week 12 breakout performance in which he caught 11 passes for 145 yards. He’s now been targeted a whopping 24 times over his last two games as QB Trevor Lawrence depends on him more. Jacksonville has found success in the passing game lately, so look for Jones to continue getting double-digit looks. Two of his best three fantasy performances of the season have come over the past two weeks as he looks to build momentum down the stretch.

Treylon Burks: WR, Titans (37.5% ESPN)

Next up — @PHI, vs. JAX, @ LAC

Burks, like Jones, is playing his best football of the season. After missing more than a month due to injury, he is back with a vengeance. Over the last two weeks, he has racked up 181 receiving yards on 11 catches, though he has yet to find the end zone this season. He’s still averaging nearly seven targets per game over his last three contests since returning to the fold and has enough upside to make him an obvious waiver add this week.

Kyren Williams: RB, Rams (19.4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. SEA, vs. LV, @ GB

The Rams’ running back situation this season has been strange to say the least. First, Cam Akers was a healthy scratch for much of the season, only for the team to turn around and waive Darrell Henderson Jr. Enter Kyren Williams, who made the most of his opportunity in Week 12, carrying the ball 11 times for 35 yards and catching three passes for 25 more. The Rams have faded from contention and it’s reasonable to assume Williams will continue getting touches as the Rams continue to evaluate the running back room for next season. That means he may be a legitimate FLEX option down the stretch.

Foster Moreau: TE, Raiders (35.5% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LAC, @LAR, vs. NE

The Raiders have shown signs of life in back-to-back walk-off overtime wins and Moreau has become a bigger part of the offense in that time. In Week 12 against the Seahawks, he pulled in three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. It’s his second touchdown in his last three games, which is a huge separator in tight end value. There aren’t too many top-end tight ends in the league, so being able to nab one off the waiver wire who gives you a decent chance at a touchdown and thus double-digit fantasy production could make a big difference come playoff time.

Mac Jones: QB, Patriots (5.4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. BUF, @ ARI, @ LV

Yes, Mac Jones almost lost his starting job earlier this season, but he has settled back in nicely for New England. He exploded for a season-high 28 fantasy points against the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night, and has a favorable schedule down the stretch. Jones’ next three games all come against teams in the bottom half of the NFL in pass defense. The Bills rank 19th, so not a terribly favorable matchup, but the Cardinals rank 24th and the Raiders 26th. As Jones finds his groove, especially against bottom-tier pass defenses, he will be an option for you come fantasy playoff time should injuries threaten your season.