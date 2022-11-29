Top RB pickups from the Week 13 waiver wire

With James Conner and D’Onta Foreman on bye this week and several top running backs injured after Week 12, we take a look at some of the best RB options for fantasy managers to add to their lineups ahead of Week 13.

Week 13 byes: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals (49.3% ESPN)

Next up — KC, CIN, @TB

Perine has found the end zone four times in the past two games. With Joe Mixon out with a head injury, Perine has stepped up as the starting RB and has been making an impact on the ground in the Bengals’ last two wins.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (58.8% ESPN)

Next up — CIN, DEN, HOU

Pacheco has averaged 86 rushing yards per game over the past three weeks. The Chiefs RB found the end zone in their win over the Rams and has seen a significant increase in carries over the past several games. If that trend continues, Pacheco is a great RB to have in your lineup as we approach fantasy playoffs.

Zonovan Knight, New York Jets (0% ESPN)

Next up — MIN, BUF, DET

With Michael Carter’s ankle injured, the Jets may be turning to Zonovan Knight over the coming weeks to help their rushing offense. The rookie out of NC State added 69 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards in his NFL debut, proving that he can earn a spot on the field and making franchise history while he was at it. James Robinson will still lead the run game, but you can expect to see Knight getting carries as well.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (65.2% ESPN)

Next up — NO, SF, CIN

With Leonard Fournette out, White took center stage in the Bucs’ overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. He added 64 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards after a 105-yard game against the Seahawks in the previous week. Keep an eye on Fournette’s injury updates, but White could be a top-tier addition to your lineup in the next couple of weeks.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (40.5% ESPN)

Next up — DEN, PIT, CLE

Edwards has been injury-ridden for much of the season but has made an impact in every game that he has played. In the Ravens’ loss to Jacksonville in Week 12, he added 52 rushing yards and a touchdown, completely taking over Baltimore’s run game. Edwards should be back on the field for the time being and is a good option to grab ahead of fantasy playoffs.