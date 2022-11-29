Top WR pickups from the Week 13 waiver wire

As we head into Week 13 of the NFL season, fantasy managers may be looking toward the waiver wire to replace a talented slate of wide receivers who are on bye this week with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. If you’re looking for someone to grab in place of DJ Moore or DeAndre Hopkins, take a look at our top WR picks from the waiver wire ahead of Week 13.

Week 13 byes: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Elijah Moore, New York Jets (33.2% ESPN)

Next up — MIN, BUF, DET

Now that Mike White is in at quarterback, Elijah Moore looks to be trending upward. He grabbed a season-high 64 yards against the Bears in Week 12 over two receptions and found the end zone for the first time this season. With this new Jets offense, Moore could be a valuable grab right now.

DJ Chark, Detroit Lions (18.3% ESPN)

Next up — JAC, MIN, NYJ

The Lions' wide receiving group has been riddled with injuries this season. DJ Chark is finally back and scored a touchdown in Week 12 against the Bills, and should become a consistent target for Jared Goff again now that he’s healthy.

Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills (16.5% ESPN)

Next up — NE, NYJ, MIA

McKenzie had six receptions in the Bills’ win over Detroit and grabbed his fourth touchdown of the season. With Jake Kumerow joining Marquez Stevenson and Jamison Crowder on injured reserve, McKenzie can expect to continue getting looks from Josh Allen.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs (52.4% ESPN)

Next up — CIN, DEN, HOU

JuJu Smith-Schuster had limited snaps in his return from a concussion on Sunday, and Kadarius Toney sat the game out completely. Valdes-Scantling may be coming to the forefront of the Chiefs’ large and talented wide-receiving group simply by staying healthy. He had four receptions for 56 yards in Week 12.

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans (36.8%)

Next up — PHI, JAC, LAC

Burks had a huge game in the Titans’ loss to the Bengals in Week 12, adding 70 yards over four receptions. When Derrick Henry is limited on the ground, Ryan Tannehill has turned to Burks, and Henry is every defense’s top target. Burks had 111 yards against the Packers two weeks ago.