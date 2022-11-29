Top TE pickups from the Week 13 waiver wire

As we head into Week 13 of the NFL season, several highly-drafted tight ends remain on injured reserve, forcing fantasy managers to look elsewhere to fill the TE spot on their rosters. Here are a few of our favorite picks at tight end who might be available to add from the waiver wire.

Week 13 byes: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (24.7% ESPN)

Next up — BUF, ARI, LV

Henry scored once in the Patriots’ loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving, and almost grabbed a second TD that was later overturned. Upcoming games against the Cardinals and the Raiders could be more good news for Henry fantasy managers, as both teams are allowing a lot of fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders (35.5% ESPN)

Next up — LAC, LAR, NE

With Darren Waller still on IR, Moreau has been getting more targets from Derek Carr. Moreau has scored a touchdown in two of the Raiders’ last three games and has been seeing plenty of opportunities to add yardage and fantasy points each week that Waller remains out.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (59.2% ESPN)

Next up — KC, CLE, TB

Hurst is a consistent target with a high floor. He added a season-high 57 receiving yards against the Titans on Sunday, totaling 11.7 fantasy points. Hurst has had eight or more fantasy points in seven of 12 games this year and is a solid choice to have on any manager’s lineup.