Top defenses to pick up from the Week 13 waiver wire

Unless you have a top-tier fantasy football defense, who you start can fluctuate from week to week. As you look ahead to Week 13 and try to improve your playoff positioning, consider putting in waiver claims for these three defenses, who could make a serious difference.

Week 13 byes: Cardinals, Panthers.

Next up — @ATL, vs. BAL, @CAR

While the Steelers have not been world-beaters on defense this season, they have also been without star pass rusher T.J. Watt for most of the year. Now that he’s back in the fold, the team is generating more pressure and turning opposing teams over more. Keeping opposing teams off the scoreboard, however, has still been a problem. It likely won’t remain one against the Falcons. Atlanta ranks 27th in the NFL with 315.3 yards per game. This is a favorable matchup in which the Steelers may be a serviceable one-week replacement D/ST.

Next up — @HOU, @CIN, vs. BAL

In Deshaun Watson’s return, it is not unreasonable to think the Browns may try to establish the run game early. If that’s the case, it could set a slow tempo for their Week 13 matchup against the offensively-challenged Texans. That bodes well for Cleveland who boasts an otherwise middle-of-the-pack defense. Rex Burkhead may not be able to go this week, further cutting into Houston’s offensive weapons, which provides an even better matchup for Cleveland.

Next up — @LAR, vs. CAR, vs. SF

After boasting a top-10 defense for much of the season, Seattle has taken a step back in recent weeks. In Weeks 6 through 9, Seattle racked up 19 sacks, but have just one over their last two games. They have generated four interceptions over the past two weeks, but have allowed 61 total points in those games. The next two weeks provide a path back to being a top-10 defense. Seattle gets the Rams and Panthers in back-to-back weeks, both of whom rank in the bottom three in the NFL in yards per game. This favorable stretch may make Seattle worthy of your starting spot in Weeks 13 and 14 unless you already have a top-tier defense to rely on.