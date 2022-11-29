Best quarterback streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season, which happens to be our first December slate. We have only two teams on a bye this week, but injuries and inconsistencies may have you looking elsewhere at the quarterback position.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

Week 13 byes: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers

So this is interesting. Watson has been activated by the Browns, and he’s set to start at the Texans on Sunday. That’s right, he’s taking on his former team in his first game back. According to ESPN, Watson is rostered in 43% of leagues. Sure, he’s rusty, but that number should be much higher. Even if you are skeptical of his fantasy prospects out of the gate, it’s hard to deny Watson’s fantasy ceiling.

Carr was a nightmare for fantasy purposes in the first half of the season. However, he has turned things around with 18 or more fantasy points in three straight. That includes back-to-back 20+ fantasy point performances. Carr is rostered in 63% of ESPN leagues, so he’s worth an add if you need help at the quarterback position.

White is rostered in 2.9% of ESPN leagues, and that number is bound to increase. The Jets’ new starting quarterback shined in his season debut, going 22-of-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Chicago Bears. In Week 13, White will turn his attention to a forgiving Minnesota defense that has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. It helps that this game will be played in a dome as well.