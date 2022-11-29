Top kicker pickups from the Week 13 waiver wire

Starting fantasy football kickers can sometimes be a week-to-week proposition. If you are looking to add a kicker on waivers in Week 13 and beyond, here are the top-three options available in more than half of ESPN leagues this week.

Week 13 byes: Cardinals, Panthers.

Robbie Gould, 49ers (41.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. MIA, vs. TB, @ SEA

Gould is as dependable a kicker as we’ve ever seen in the NFL and he will be dependable for 8-12 fantasy points per game for you. The 49ers’ offense is by no means prolific, and they are often playing in close, low-scoring games. That means plenty of chances for Gould to rack up points. The Niners are giving him plenty of chip-shot opportunities; he has knocked in five field goals closer than 39 yards in his last three games.

Cameron Dicker, Chargers (8.7% ESPN)

Next up — @ LV, vs. MIA, vs. TEN

Dicker the Kicker has graduated to the pros and has found a niche with the Chargers for now. Normal starter Dustin Hopkins is out at least three more games, so Dicker will continue assuming placekicking duties. In four games with the Chargers this year, Dicker is a perfect 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and a perfect 8-for-8 on PAT’s. Los Angeles puts up points in bunches and Dicker has proven capable of cashing in on the many opportunities he’s gotten thus far, so he’s worthy of consideration for a waiver add this week.

Jason Sanders, Dolphins (8.3% ESPN)

Next up — @ SF, @ LAC, @ BUF

The Dolphins boast one of the top offenses in the league, which only benefits the team’s kicker. While Sanders has not been asked to do much this season—he is 0-for-3 from 50+ yards—he has cashed in the easy opportunities, hitting 16 of 17 tries inside of 49 yards. As Miami embarks on a road trip and has to play in colder weather more frequently, Sanders may be called upon even more should the frigid temperatures more consistently cause Miami’s offense to stall out.