Best running back streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

Week 13 of the NFL season has arrived. Between injuries, bye weeks, and general inconsistencies, the running back position has turned into a battle of attrition. Still, there are a number of respectable options to pick up in majority of fantasy football leagues.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

Week 13 byes: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers

There’s a chance White is already rostered in your fantasy football league. ESPN has him at 65.2% rostered, and that number will inevitably rise after waivers have processed. White has looked great in Leonard Fournette’s absence, gaining 169 rushing yards on 36 carries in his last two games. He even caught nine passes for 45 yards last week against the Cleveland Browns, which is a boon to his fantasy prospects in PPR leagues. Even if Fournette returns in Week 13, it seems like White is the Buccaneers top RB moving forward.

Edwards just won’t go away for fantasy purposes. He missed the first six weeks of the season, then stepped into a prominent role for the Ravens. After missing the last two games with a knee injury, Edwards returned to the fold for a nice 16 carry, 52 yard, and one touchdown line against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. He’s still in the mix for 10-15 carries per game while getting work in the red-zone. In Week 13, Edwards will face a Broncos’ defense that was generous to Carolina Panthers’ running backs last Sunday.

Darrell Henderson Jr. is out of town, so the Rams’ backfield comes down to Williams and Cam Akers. Williams had the most touches of those two last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Akers ran the ball eight times for 37 yards while Williams had 14 total touches for 50 yards. The Rams are not moving the ball at the moment, so that hurts his touchdown upside. However, Williams gets and interesting matchup against Seattle in Week 13, as the Seahawks have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Williams is rostered in just 11.8% of ESPN leagues.