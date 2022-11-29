Best wide receiver streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us. Whether you are dealing with injuries, bye weeks, or just overall inconsistent play, streaming the wide receiver position isn’t a bad strategy this late in the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

The Jaguars pulled off a shocking comeback against the Baltimore Ravens last week, and Jones played a big part in that win. The Jaguars wide receiver turned 14 targets into 11 receptions and 145 receiving yards. Jones had 10 targets with eight receptions for 68 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in his previous game, so this could be more than a one-off breakout. He’s set up with an outstanding matchup against Detroit in Week 13, as the Lions have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. Jones is rostered in only 31.4% of ESPN leagues.

Peoples-Jones didn’t do much (2 receptions, 16 yards) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. However, his fantasy prospects could rise with Deshaun Watson taking over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback. If you recall, Peoples-Jones had five straight games with 61+ receiving yards prior to last week’s flop. He’s only rostered in 42.3% of ESPN leagues, so it could be wise to pick him up while speculating better numbers moving forward.

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow are still sidelined for the Raiders, so Hollins has continued to see reasonable targets. Over the past two weeks, Hollins has seen 14 total targets with 10 receptions for 115 yards and a score. Those are solid WR3 or FLEX numbers for fantasy managers who need help in those lineup spots. Heading into Week 13, Hollins is rostered in just 12.5% of ESPN leagues.