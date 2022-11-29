Best tight end streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

Week 13 of the NFL season is on the horizon. Only two teams are on a bye this week, but injuries and general inconsistencies remain. If your fantasy squad has been hit by any of those factors, then this article is for you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

Week 13 byes: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers

Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow are still sidelined for the Raiders. Moreau has stepped up in Waller’s absence, but he hasn’t been great from a yardage (or reception) perspective. Still, Moreau has snagged a touchdown in two of his last three games. He also saw seven targets last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite all of that, Moreau is only rostered in 35.5% of ESPN leagues.

Heading into last week’s game, Johnson had caught five touchdowns in his last five outings. However, he went without a catch on two targets against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Don’t overreact to that goose egg of a stat line. Johnson still has the 10th most fantasy points of any tight end this season. He’s still a red-zone threat in the Saints’ Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Oliver is a risky fantasy streamer, but his ceiling is considerably higher than most tight ends on the waiver wire. The Ravens have noticed several injuries to pass-catchers lately, giving Oliver more opportunities to make a fantasy mark. He led all Baltimore receivers with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mark Andrews played in that game, but fellow TE Isaiah Likely was out for the Ravens. If Likely misses more time, then Oliver could step in as a legitimate fantasy streamer for a team that desperately needs capable pass catchers.