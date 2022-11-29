Best D/ST streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

D/ST perhaps more than any other position group is impacted by weekly matchups. If you’re going the streaming route in Week 13, here is a look at the best D/ST options available for fantasy football managers as you set your lineups.

While the Browns are a middle-to-bottom-tier defense this season, they get a very favorable matchup against the Texans this week. Houston made a QB change just a week ago and may be without Rex Burkhead this weekend. The Texans have the inside track at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so their motivation isn’t exactly sky high. Meanwhile, Cleveland gets QB Deshaun Watson back, whose presence may energize the team on both sides of the ball.

Washington is one of the hottest teams in the NFL and New York is one of the coldest. The Commanders are 6-1 in their last seven games while the Giants are 1-3 in their last four. More importantly, New York’s offense has floundered during that stretch, putting up fewer than 19 points per game. The Commanders have not allowed more than 21 points in eight games and can move one step closer to a playoff berth if they do it again this week. Play momentum and the matchup and pick up the Commanders in Week 13.

The Seahawks defense has fallen off in recent weeks, but gets a much-needed respite against the 31st-ranked Rams offense. As if it could get any worse for L.A., Allen Robinson was lost for the year to a foot injury in Week 12, so they will be without their top-two pass-catching targets for this matchup. After dropping two games in a row, Seattle is desperate and L.A.’s season is already lost. All of this is a recipe for a big Week 13 performance for the Seahawks defense.