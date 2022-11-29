Best kicker streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

Is there really any other way to play your kicker position other than to stream? If your starter isn’t named Justin Tucker, or is someone in the tier just below him, you likely determine your kicking situation anew each week. In Week 13, here is a look at the best kicker options available for fantasy football managers as you set your lineups.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers vs. Saints

While Succop has not been stellar over his last five games, scoring more than six fantasy points just twice, he’s shown what he can do in favorable matchups. He has put up double-digit points in five of 11 games and has a great matchup against the Saints. New Orleans allows an average of 2.5 opposing field goal attempts per game, tied for third-most in the NFL. This is because the defense is forced to make stop after stop to keep their anemic offense in games. If they’re able to keep holding strong against Tampa, Succop should get a few field goal opportunities on Sunday.

Joey Slye, Commanders vs. Giants

A missed PAT is Slye’s only blemish in his last five games as he’s averaged more than 13 fantasy points per game over his last three. Against the Giants, who allow 2.5 opposing field goal attempts per game, tied for third-most in the NFL, Slye will get even more opportunities. Not only will he make the gimme’s, but he will make the hard ones as well: he drilled field goals of 55 and 58 yards against the Eagles, and is 3-for-3 overall from 50+ yards out. In what figures to be a defensive divisional battle, Slye will play a big role and should get a few important field goal tries.

Jason Myers, Seahawks vs. Rams

The Seahawks will look to bounce back against the lowly Rams after dropping two straight games. L.A. allows 2.4 opposing field goal attempts per game, sixth-most in the NFL. Myers, who is the third-ranked fantasy kicker in the NFL this season and is owned in just over half of ESPN leagues, has been nearly perfect in 2022. He is 21-for-22 on field goal attempts and 30-for-31 on PAT’s. He is 5-for-5 from 50+ so his ceiling is extremely high this week, especially against a Rams team that allows nearly 2.5 field goal attempts per contest.