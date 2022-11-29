Who is announcing USA vs. Iran at the 2022 World Cup

The USA faces one of its bigger soccer matches in recent memory on Tuesday, November 29. The USMNT plays Iran with a berth in the World Cup knockout stage on the line. If the USA wins, they advance and if they lose or draw, they’re going home. The USA is a -110 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Iran is a +300 underdog and a draw is +250.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. It gets the top crews on both channels. The FOX broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden in the announcer booth with Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi serving as field reporters. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol, and Tab Ramos.

The USA heads into the match in third place in Group B with two points after draws against Wales and England. Iran is in second place with three points following a last-minute win over Wales and a loss to England. England and Wales face off at the same time as this match, but the only impact it could have is on who wins the group.