Who is the referee for Ecuador vs. Senegal Group A match?

Ecuador and Senegal face off on Tuesday, November 29, opening the final round of group stage play at the 2022 World Cup. The match kicks off at Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan at 10 a.m. ET on FS1, and will air at the same time as Netherlands-Qatar. Ecuador is the favorite to win this match with +145 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Senegal is +215 to win while a draw is +220.

The match will be officiated by an all-French crew with Clément Turpin serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore. Turpin is refereeing his second match of the tournament, having officiated scoreless draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thanksgiving. He handed out one yellow card apiece to the two teams. Four years ago at the 2018 World Cup, he handed out no cards in the Uruguay-Saudi Arabia group stage match and six yellow cards in the Switzerland-Costa Rica group stage match.

Ecuador tied the Netherlands in their second match of the tournament and enter this match tied for first with the Dutch squad. Senegal beat Qatar and sit in third place a point back of those two. If Senegal wins this match, they advance to the knockout stage. If Ecuador wins or manages a draw, they advance.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):