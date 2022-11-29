Who is the referee for Wales vs. England Group B match?

Wales and England square off on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET in a huge showdown of the neighboring countries. The match airs on FS1 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan. England is a -250 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wales is +750. A draw is listed at +370.

The match will be officiated by an all-Slovenian crew with Slavko Vinčić serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic. Vinčić was the referee for Saudi Arabia’s mammoth upset of Argentina last week. He handed out no yellow cards to Argentina and six to the Saudis. Argentina’s lone goal in the 2-1 loss came on a penalty handed to Saud Abdulhamid that resulted in a successful Messi penalty shot.

England leads Group B with four points while Wales is in last place with a single point. England wins the group with a victory and at least advances with a draw. If they lose, their advancement would depend on how much Wales beats them by due to the goal differential tiebreaker that would kick in.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):