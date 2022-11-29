Who is the referee for Netherlands vs. Qatar Group A match?

The Netherlands and Qatar face off on Tuesday, November with the Dutch squad looking to secure first place in Group A. The match gets underway at 11 a.m. ET on FOX at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The Dutch are heavy favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -500. Qatar is +1600 and a draw is +550.

The match will be officiated by an all-African crew with Gambian referee Bakary Gassama leading the way. The two assistants will be Elvis Noupue (Cameroon) and Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt). This will be Gassama’s first match of the 2022 World Cup. Previously, he worked one group stage match in each of the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments. In 2014, he handed out two yellow cards in the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Chile. In 2018, he handed out three yellow cards and a penalty kick in Denmark’s 1-0 win over Peru.

The Netherlands is tied with Ecuador atop Group A while Qatar has been eliminated after losses in their first two matches. The Dutch squad advances with a win, while a draw or loss would leave them dependent on the outcome of Ecuador vs. Senegal to find out their knockout stage status.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):