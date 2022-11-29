Who is the referee for Iran vs. USA Group B match?

The United States faces a win or go-home situation in their final match of the World Cup group stage. The USMNT will meet Iran on Tuesday, November 29 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on FOX and will air at the same time as Wales-England. The USA is an even money favorite with +100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Iran is +285 to win. A draw is installed at +245.

The match will be officiated by an all-Spanish crew with Antonio Mateu Lahoz serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar. Lahoz refereed Senegal’s 3-1 win over Qatar last week. He handed out three yellow cards apiece to the two squads. He also worked two matches in the 2018 World Cup, handing out two yellow cards in the Denmark-Australia group stage match and five in the Iceland-Croatia group stage match.

Iran enters the match in second place in Group B with three points while the USA is in third with two points. If Iran wins, they advance and the USA heads home. If the two squads draw, the USA heads home and Iran’s knock stage status depends on the outcome of Wales-England. If the USA wins, the Americans advance and Iran is eliminated.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):