Garrett Wilson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 12

The New York Jets clobbered the Chicago Bears in a 31-10 victory on Sunday and the star of the offense was wide receiver Garrett Wilson. With Mike White stepping in as the starting quarterback in Week 12, the rookie wide receiver thrived with five receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets will hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings for Week 13 next Sunday and Wilson is definitely someone who you should have circled as a potential waiver wire add this week.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson: Week 12 waiver wire

What a difference a quarterback change can make. Wilson voiced his frustrations about the offense following last week’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots, a game where the team generated only two yards total in the second half. It now appears that White will permanently replace Zach Wilson as the starter and the wideout Wilson will be his top target.

Wilson is rostered in 72% of Yahoo leagues so in the off chance you spot him on your league’s waiver wire, submit a bid and start him IMMEDIATELY.