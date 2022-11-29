Hunter Henry worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 13

The New England Patriots fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day. A ten-point differential in the fourth quarter ultimately did New England in, but tight end Hunter Henry made a big impact in the Pats’ offensive efforts that could have been even bigger if not for a controversially overturned touchdown.

Even with the negated score, though, Henry still added a touchdown in the third quarter in a three-reception, 63-yard game for the tight end.

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Week 13 waiver wire

Henry’s stats have been up and down over the past few weeks, but when he’s targeted by Mac Jones more than once or twice in a game, he can put up some good numbers. Henry has had four games with 50 or more yards since the start of October. He is fairly reliable, though his floor is not particularly high, Henry is a good choice to snag from the waiver wire in the final weeks of the season.

While New England faces a tough Bills team next week, their next two opponents are the Cardinals and Raiders, who have been allowing an average of 11.9 and 8.6 fantasy points, respectively, to opposing tight ends. Henry is rostered in just under a quarter of ESPN fantasy leagues.