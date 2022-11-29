Zonovan Knight worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 13

The New York Jets handled the Chicago Bears in a 31-10 victory on Sunday and got an unexpected contribution from rookie running back Zonovan Knight. With Michael Carter exiting the game with an ankle injury and James Robinson being a healthy scratch, the NC State product stepped up with 14 carries for 69 rushing yards and three receptions for 34 receiving yards.

The Jets will hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday for Week 13 and Knight is someone you should keep on your radar as a potential waiver wire pickup this week.

Jets RB Zonovan Knight: Week 12 waiver wire

That was Knight’s first taste of action in the NFL and he acquitted himself well while shouldering the load. The status of Carter’s ankle should obviously be monitored throughout the week, but head coach Robert Saleh may consider giving the rookie more looks regardless. With the upheaval currently happening within the Jets offense, you never know.

Knight is rostered in virtually no fantasy leagues and will be ripe for the taking off the wire this week.