JaMycal Hasty worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 in a 28-27 victory. Jags running back JaMycal Hasty found the end zone for his second touchdown of the season, adding 67 yards over five receptions in the air and another 28 yards on the ground in 12 carries.

Jacksonville faces the Lions and the Titans in the coming weeks. Is Hasty worth adding to your lineup?

Jaguars RB JaMycal Hasty: Week 13 waiver wire

Hasty had his biggest game of the year in the Ravens’ matchup, but that was mainly because the two running backs ahead of him on the depth chart, Travis Etienne and Darrell Henderson, were both out with injuries for the majority of the game.

If Etienne and Henderson remain questionable heading into the later practices of this week, Hasty could be a good addition from the waiver wire. The Lions have one of the worst defenses in the league, allowing the most passing yards per attempt and the third-most yards per carry. Keep an eye on the Jags’ injury reports before adding Hasty, but if one or both are out, he’s a solid choice to grab this week.