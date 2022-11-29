How to watch Ecuador vs. Senegal in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group A will wrap up their slate on Tuesday as all four teams are in action simultaneously. For the remainder of the group stage, all matches will be played at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. ET, meaning no more needing to wake up early to catch the 5 a.m. time slot for the rest of the tournament. Ecuador, currently in second place, will face off against third-place Senegal as both teams look to lock up a spot in the round of 16.

While Ecuador just need at least a draw to advance, a win from either team would also lock up the winning side’s spot in the round of 16. Senegal could still potentially advance with a draw, but they’d need some huge help in the differential column from Qatar in the form of a multi-goal win over the Netherlands.

The Ecuadorians are slightly favored at DraftKings Sportsbook with line odds at +145 while Senegal come in at +215. A draw is set at +220 as these two sides are set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

Ecuador vs. Senegal

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.