How to watch Netherlands vs. Qatar in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Netherlands and Qatar face off on Tuesday, November 29. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
Netherlands v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Group A will wrap up its matches on Tuesday as all four teams are in action simultaneously. The Netherlands will take on an already-eliminated Qatar side as they need a win or a draw to secure their spot in the round of 16. The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET from Khalifa International Stadium, with a broadcast being shown on Fox and Telemundo.

The Netherlands are the heavy favorite coming in at -450 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Qatar are priced at +1400 with a draw set at +550.

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Date: Tuesday, November 29
Start time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: FOX, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

