How to watch Netherlands vs. Qatar in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group A will wrap up its matches on Tuesday as all four teams are in action simultaneously. The Netherlands will take on an already-eliminated Qatar side as they need a win or a draw to secure their spot in the round of 16. The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET from Khalifa International Stadium, with a broadcast being shown on Fox and Telemundo.

The Netherlands are the heavy favorite coming in at -450 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Qatar are priced at +1400 with a draw set at +550.

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.